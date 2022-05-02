Soccer-Own goal helps Corinthians to retain top spot in Brazil

Left Menu

Corinthians beat Fortaleza 1-0 at home on Sunday to retain their top spot in Brazil’s Serie A.

An own goal by Jussa early in the second half was the difference between the two sides and lifted Corinthians on to nine points after four games, a point ahead of Red Bull Bragantino and reigning champions Atletico Mineiro.

The result leaves Fortaleza bottom of the 20-team top tier with no points from three games, one game fewer than the four teams immediately above them.

