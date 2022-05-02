Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Nadal says Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players unfair

Australian Open champion Rafa Nadal has labelled the ban on Russian and Belarusian players from this year's Wimbledon over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine as unfair, saying they are not responsible for the war. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) has barred the two countries' players from competing at this year's grasscourt major in response to what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

Olympics-IOC boss Bach happy at 'honeymoon' meet with 2032 organisers

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach praised Brisbane 2032 Games organisers on Sunday for a "wonderful start" in planning for the multi-sport event after meeting with host delegates. Brisbane's organising committee held its first board meeting last week after finalising the 20-member board in early April.

Tennis-Djokovic still struggling mentally in battle to return to form

World number one Novak Djokovic said that he was still struggling mentally to get back to his best after missing the Australian Open and a chunk of the early season due to his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The 20-times Grand Slam champion was unable to defend his Australian Open title in January after being deported from the country, having initially been admitted to the tournament despite not taking the vaccine.

Motorcycling-Bagnaia dominates Spanish GP for first win of the season

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia won his duel with world champion Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha in commanding fashion as he clinched his first victory of the season at the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on Sunday. Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro overcame a slow start to secure third while six-times MotoGP world champion and local favourite Marc Marquez held off Bagnaia's team mate Jack Miller to take fourth.

Tennis-Djokovic heartbroken over former coach Becker's jail sentence

World number one Novak Djokovic said on Sunday that he was "heartbroken" after his former coach Boris Becker was sent to prison earlier this week in a bankruptcy case in the UK. The 54-year-old German was jailed for two years and six months by a London court on Friday for hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after he was declared bankrupt.

Tennis-Nadal admits fitness 'far-from-perfect' after rib injury

Rafa Nadal said his fitness was "far from perfect" as he prepares to return to action after a debilitating rib injury that has left him racing against time to get back to peak condition for the French Open. The 35-year-old, who clinched a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open earlier this year, suffered a stress fracture in his rib at Indian Wells, where he lost in the final to Taylor Fritz on March 20.

Soccer-Son double boosts Spurs' top-four hopes

Son Heung-min continued his prolific season, striking twice after Harry Kane had opened the scoring as Tottenham Hotspur beat Leicester City 3-1 at home on Sunday to boost their hopes of Champions League qualification. The win moved Spurs a point above North London rivals Arsenal into fourth place in the Premier League, at least for a few hours, with the Gunners at West Ham United later on Sunday.

Baseball-Jackie Robinson All-Star Game bat sells for $1.08 million

A bat used by baseball hero Jackie Robinson in the 1949 All-Star Game sold at auction on Saturday for $1.08 million, New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions said. Robinson, who broke Major League Baseball's (MLB) color barrier in 1947, played the Mid-Summer Classic at his home park, Ebbetts Field in Brooklyn, the same year that he claimed the National League Most Valuable Player Award.

Tennis-Raducanu marches on in Madrid, Osaka ousted by Sorribes Tormo

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu swept into the third round of the Madrid Open on Sunday with a 6-2 6-1 demolition of Marta Kostyuk while Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo stunned four-times major champion Naomi Osaka 6-3 6-1. The 19-year-old Raducanu clinched 11 of the final 12 games against Ukrainian fellow teenager Kostyuk to win consecutive matches for only the second time in a tournament this season.

Soccer-Arsenal edge ahead of Spurs in top-four race, Everton earn vital win

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both posted victories as the race for fourth place in the Premier League intensified on Sunday. Tottenham returned to form as Son Heung-min scored twice and Harry Kane once in a 3-1 victory over Leicester City.

