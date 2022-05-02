Rugby-Wallaby Tupou expected to miss rest of Super Rugby season

Australia prop Taniela Tupou is expected to miss the rest of the Super Rugby season with a calf strain in a hammer blow for the Queensland Reds, the team said on Monday. The explosive tighthead suffered the injury during the 27-25 home loss to the Waikato Chiefs on Friday.

"The Queensland Reds are seeking further medical opinion, however it is expected tighthead prop Taniela Tupou will be sidelined for the remainder of the Super Rugby Pacific season," the team said in a statement. Tupou's injury has come at a bad time for Brad Thorn's fifth-placed Reds, who are battling to stay in playoffs contention after losing two straight matches to New Zealand opponents.

The Reds host the Otago Highlanders on Friday. The calf problem could also threaten Tupou's chances of playing for the Wallabies against England in the three-match test series starting July 2.

