Olympics-Obstacle course race may replace equestrian in modern pentathlon: The Guardian

Obstacle course racing is set to be voted as the replacement for the equestrian element in the modern pentathlon at the Olympic Games from Los Angeles 2028, The Guardian reported. The sport's global governing body (UIPM) said in November it would remove equestrianism from the Los Angeles Games, with a suitable replacement determined by a consultation process.

That decision came after Germany's modern pentathlon coach Kim Raisner struck a horse at the Tokyo Games last year when it refused to jump a fence, an incident that led to widespread criticism of the sport. UIPM, which is set to hold an executive board meeting later on Monday, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The report also said Britain's Olympic champion Joe Choong was among athletes who wrote to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Sunday asking him to intervene. The letter stated that athletes had not played a "central role" in the review and consultation process for the fifth discipline, as per the IOC's expectations, the report added.

The IOC was also made aware of a poll by Pentathlon United - a group formed to block the removal of the equestrian element - which showed 95% of athletes were unhappy with the UIPM decision, the report said. Modern pentathlon has been an Olympic sport since 1912 and features five events: fencing, swimming, equestrian show jumping, pistol shooting and cross-country running.

