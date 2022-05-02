Left Menu

Sebastian Baez defeats Frances Tiafoe to win Estoril Open

Sebastian Baez on Sunday won his first ATP Tour title defeating Frances Tiafoe in straight sets in the championship match of the Estoril Open.

Updated: 02-05-2022 10:45 IST
Sebastian Baez (Photo: Twitter/Millennium EstorilOpen). Image Credit: ANI
Sebastian Baez on Sunday won his first ATP Tour title defeating Frances Tiafoe in straight sets in the championship match of the Estoril Open. The 21-year-old who was playing in his second tour-level final defeated Tiafoe 6-3, 6-2l.

The Argentine collapsed on the court in celebration as he capped the week of his life by winning the last five games of the final. During the trophy ceremony, he shared his thoughts during that moment: "A lot things, a lot of words," he said, "but I think the best words were 'so proud'."

After entering the week at a career-high ATP Ranking of No. 59, Baez is projected to rise into the top 40 on Monday. Baez defeated three former champions on his way to the final: Jaoa Sousa in the opening round, Richard Gasquet in the quarter-finals and defending champ Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the semis. Alongside sixth seed Ramos-Vinolas, he also beat third seed Marin Cilic and fifth seed Tiafoe. (ANI)

