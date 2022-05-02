Madrid Open: Emma Raducanu advances to R3, Sorribes Tormo ousts Naomi Osaka

Emma Raducanu registered a second-round win over longtime junior rival Marta Kostyuk to reach Round 3 at the Madrid Open, while Sara Sorribes Tormo defeated Naomi Osaka for the second time in their four meetings on Sunday. Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu is still rolling at the Madrid Open. The No.9 seed moved safely through to the last 16 in the Spanish capital with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, her fifth win in her first seven tour-level matches on clay.

Having won back-to-back matches just once in the six months following her US Open triumph last summer, Raducanu has now done so twice in as many weeks this clay-court season. Later, Jil Teichman knocked out No.17 seed Leylah Fernandez to reach Round 3. The 6-4, 6-4 win was Teichmann's third over a Top 20 player this season, and first on clay since she beat then-World No.5 Elina Svitolina in the first round of Madrid a year ago.

She'll next face No.16 seed Elena Rybakina, who moved through to the last 16 after Katerina Siniakova retired from their match after playing seven games. Later, Spanish hope Sara Sorribes Tormo posted a career-best result, ousting former World No.1 Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-1 in 1 hour and 28 minutes of play to reach the Round of 16.

In the Round of 16, Sorribes Tormo will square off against Daria Kasatkina, who also notched a big win on Sunday with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 upset of No.4 seed Maria Sakkari. (ANI)

