Left Menu

Madrid Open: Emma Raducanu advances to R3, Sorribes Tormo ousts Naomi Osaka

Emma Raducanu registered a second-round win over longtime junior rival Marta Kostyuk to reach Round 3 at the Madrid Open, while Sara Sorribes Tormo defeated Naomi Osaka for the second time in their four meetings on Sunday.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 02-05-2022 11:28 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 11:28 IST
Madrid Open: Emma Raducanu advances to R3, Sorribes Tormo ousts Naomi Osaka
Emma Raducanu (Photo: Twitter/MMOPEN). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Emma Raducanu registered a second-round win over longtime junior rival Marta Kostyuk to reach Round 3 at the Madrid Open, while Sara Sorribes Tormo defeated Naomi Osaka for the second time in their four meetings on Sunday. Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu is still rolling at the Madrid Open. The No.9 seed moved safely through to the last 16 in the Spanish capital with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, her fifth win in her first seven tour-level matches on clay.

Having won back-to-back matches just once in the six months following her US Open triumph last summer, Raducanu has now done so twice in as many weeks this clay-court season. Later, Jil Teichman knocked out No.17 seed Leylah Fernandez to reach Round 3. The 6-4, 6-4 win was Teichmann's third over a Top 20 player this season, and first on clay since she beat then-World No.5 Elina Svitolina in the first round of Madrid a year ago.

She'll next face No.16 seed Elena Rybakina, who moved through to the last 16 after Katerina Siniakova retired from their match after playing seven games. Later, Spanish hope Sara Sorribes Tormo posted a career-best result, ousting former World No.1 Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-1 in 1 hour and 28 minutes of play to reach the Round of 16.

In the Round of 16, Sorribes Tormo will square off against Daria Kasatkina, who also notched a big win on Sunday with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 upset of No.4 seed Maria Sakkari. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022