Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

In their best Bundesliga season so far, Freiburg are on 55 points, the same as third-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who face Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday. Bayern Munich have sealed the title and Borussia Dortmund are all but assured of second place, with the top four advancing to next season's Champions League group stage.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-05-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 12:51 IST
Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend
Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Freiburg players will be glued to their screens on Monday as their fourth spot, and Champions League place, comes under threat from RB Leipzig, who are a point behind in fifth and play at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Bayern Munich have sealed the title and Borussia Dortmund are all but assured of second place, with the top four advancing to next season's Champions League group stage. RELEGATION DELAY

Last-gasp equalisers for strugglers VfB Stuttgart and Arminia Bielefeld meant the teams delayed possible relegation and threw themselves a lifeline with two matches remaining. With Greuther Fuerth already relegated, 17th-placed Arminia, who take on VfL Bochum next, are on 27 points while Stuttgart, facing Bayern, are on 29 and in the relegation playoff spot.

HAALAND CLAUSE Borussia Dortmund confirmed Erling Haaland has a buy-out clause in his contract.

The Norwegian sensation, who scored a hat-trick on Saturday in their 4-3 loss to VfL Bochum, has netted 61 times in 65 Bundesliga matches, and is reported to be at the top of the transfer list of Europe's biggest clubs.

