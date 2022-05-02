Left Menu

Soccer-Dalot says Man Utd players looking forward to Ten Hag era

Ajax Amsterdam coach Ten Hag signed a three-year contract, with an option for a one-year extension, to replace interim boss Ralf Rangnick at United from the end of the current campaign. "I don't think you need to see a lot to know that he's a great manager," Dalot told Sky Sports.

Diogo Dalot Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United's players are excited about working with Erik ten Hag and the Dutchman's appointment as a manager means there will be no uncertainty when preparing for next season, defender Diogo Dalot said.

"I don't think you need to see a lot to know that he's a great manager," Dalot told Sky Sports. "What he's done with Ajax is something outstanding. "He plays very attractive football, I think every fan of United is excited to have a manager like this, and we as the players are as well.

"In our heads, it's going to be clear who the manager will be next season and that's good because we go for our break ... knowing who to expect. Then we'll have time in pre-season to work together, get our ideas right, and start the new season." Rangnick, who will stay on in a consultancy role at the Premier League club despite being appointed Austria's coach, is set to discuss the future of Cristiano Ronaldo with Ten Hag and Dalot said the team were happy to have the forward.

"I don't have any more compliments to give about the way he works, he's a fantastic human being," Dalot said. "The numbers are there, the stats are there, so we're happy to have him."

