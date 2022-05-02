Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal says Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players unfair; Tennis-Djokovic still struggling mentally in the battle to return to form and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Nadal says Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players unfair

Australian Open champion Rafa Nadal labeled the ban on Russian and Belarusian players from this year's Wimbledon over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine as unfair. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) barred players from the two countries from competing at this year's grasscourt major in response to what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

Tennis-Djokovic still struggling mentally in the battle to return to form

World number one Novak Djokovic said that he was still struggling mentally to get back to his best after missing the Australian Open and a chunk of the early season due to his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The 20-times Grand Slam champion was unable to defend his Australian Open title in January after being deported from the country, having initially been admitted to the tournament despite not taking the vaccine.

Tennis-Djokovic heartbroken over former coach Becker's jail sentence

World number one Novak Djokovic said on Sunday that he was "heartbroken" after his former coach Boris Becker was sent to prison earlier this week in a bankruptcy case in the UK. The 54-year-old German was jailed for two years and six months by a London court on Friday for hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after he was declared bankrupt.

Tennis-Nadal admits fitness 'far-from-perfect' after rib injury

Rafa Nadal said his fitness was "far from perfect" as he prepares to return to action after a debilitating rib injury that has left him racing against time to get back to peak condition for the French Open. The 35-year-old, who clinched a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open earlier this year, suffered a stress fracture in his rib at Indian Wells, where he lost in the final to Taylor Fritz on March 20.

Rugby-Australia seal World Series sevens title in Canada

Australia's women sealed their third rugby sevens World Series title in Langford, Canada on Sunday, capping the event with a last-gasp 21-17 win over returning powerhouse New Zealand. With New Zealand's "Black Ferns" missing the four previous events due to COVID-19 concerns, Australia claimed their fourth gold medal of the series at Langford to wrap up the championship ahead of the Toulouse finale later this month.

Baseball-Jackie Robinson All-Star Game bat sells for $1.08 million

A bat used by baseball hero Jackie Robinson in the 1949 All-Star Game sold at auction on Saturday for $1.08 million, New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions said. Robinson, who broke Major League Baseball's (MLB) color barrier in 1947, played the Mid-Summer Classic at his home park, Ebbetts Field in Brooklyn, the same year that he claimed the National League Most Valuable Player Award.

Olympics-Obstacle course race may replace equestrian in modern pentathlon: The Guardian

Obstacle course racing is set to be voted as the replacement for the equestrian element in the modern pentathlon at the Olympic Games from Los Angeles 2028, The Guardian reported. The sport's global governing body (UIPM) said in November it would remove equestrianism from the Los Angeles Games, with a suitable replacement determined by a consultation process.

MLB roundup: Kevin Gausman strikes out 10 in Jays' win

Kevin Gausman struck out 10 in seven innings, Santiago Espinal hit the go-ahead single in the seventh and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Houston Astros 3-2 on Sunday. Bo Bichette hit a two-run home run in support of Gausman (2-1), who allowed two runs on six hits with no walks. Bichette's homer in the sixth inning was the Blue Jays' first hit of the game against Astros left-hander Framber Valdez.

Tennis-Raducanu marches on in Madrid, Osaka ousted by Sorribes Tormo

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu swept into the third round of the Madrid Open on Sunday with a 6-2 6-1 demolition of Marta Kostyuk while Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo stunned four-times major champion Naomi Osaka 6-3 6-1. The 19-year-old Raducanu clinched 11 of the final 12 games against Ukrainian fellow teenager Kostyuk to win consecutive matches for only the second time in a tournament this season.

Soccer-Arsenal edge ahead of Spurs in the top-four race, Everton earn vital win

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both posted victories as the race for fourth place in the Premier League intensified on Sunday. Tottenham returned to form as Son Heung-min scored twice and Harry Kane once in a 3-1 victory over Leicester City.

