Soccer-Prolific Sydney FC striker Bobo announces retirement
Bobo returned to Sydney for the 2020-21 campaign having left the team in 2018 and following stints with Turkey's Alanyaspor, India's Hyderabad FC and Brazil's Oeste. The 37-year-old, who broke the record for most goals in an Australian top-flight season when he netted 27 times for the Sky Blues in 2017-18, previously represented Corinthians, Besiktas, Cruzeiro, Kayserispor and Gremio.
Australian side Sydney FC's veteran Brazilian striker Bobo will call time on his career at the end of the campaign after nearly two decades playing in multiple countries, the A-League club announced on Monday. Bobo returned to Sydney for the 2020-21 campaign having left the team in 2018 and following stints with Turkey's Alanyaspor, India's Hyderabad FC and Brazil's Oeste.
The 37-year-old, who broke the record for most goals in an Australian top-flight season when he netted 27 times for the Sky Blues in 2017-18, previously represented Corinthians, Besiktas, Cruzeiro, Kayserispor and Gremio. "I played 10 years in Turkey, five years in Brazil and four years at Sydney, it's a long journey," Bobo, who has scored 71 goals in 118 games for Sydney, said in a statement.
"When I look back on my career I need to be happy because I played for big clubs in Turkey, big clubs in Brazil and the most successful club in Australia, so I have a lot of good memories. "I have great memories of playing Champions League football in Europe and in Asia, scoring against Liverpool and many other clubs. It has also been a pleasure playing for Sydney FC."
Bobo won the Brazilian Serie A in 2005 with Corinthians before adding a Turkish Super Lig title and four Turkish Cups at Besiktas. He won the A-League championship in the 2016-17 season and the FFA Cup in 2017. His final home match for Sydney will be against rivals Melbourne Victory on Saturday, a fixture in which he is the team's top goal scorer with eight goals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Surfing-Australia's Wright, Brazil's Toledo win and ring at Bells
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Justin Verlander throws 8 shutout innings; Surfing-Australia's Wright, Brazil's Toledo win and ring at Bells and more
Turkish warplanes hit Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq- state news agency
Brazil arrests 'Colorido,' PCC drug gang's No. 2 leader
Brazil lifts coronavirus-related public health emergency