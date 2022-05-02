Left Menu

Tazmin Brits, Nonkululeko Mlaba earn maiden South Africa central contracts

Batter Tazmin Brits and left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba were among the 15 players included in Cricket South Africa's central contracts list for the 2022/23 season.

Aouth Africa left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba (Photo:ICC).
Batter Tazmin Brits and left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba were among the 15 players included in Cricket South Africa's central contracts list for the 2022/23 season. Mignon du Preez and Nadine de Klerk missed out; du Preez announced her retirement from ODI cricket following the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, while de Klerk was not part of that tournament.

Brits and Mlaba have been regulars in the Proteas squad since 2021, and have been rewarded with central contracts. "After a remarkable year for the Momentum Proteas that saw the team climb to and maintain the second spot in the ODI world rankings, it is with immense pleasure to announce next season's squad of contracted players as they embark on their next challenge in the world cricket," said CSA Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki.

"Just like the previous 12 months, the next year brings forth a hugely-anticipated calendar of international cricket for the Proteas Women and we strongly believe in the set-up in place at the top of our women's game to continue breaking boundaries and make their mark in the game." Moseki also congratulated Brits and Mlaba on their contracts stating that "their dedication and work on and off the field has not gone unnoticed."

The Proteas Women will travel to the UK to play against Ireland and England in June-July 2022. They play three T20Is against Ireland from 3 to 8 June, followed by as many ODIs from 11 to 17 June. From Ireland, they will tour England, playing a one-off Test followed by a white-ball series, which concludes on 25 July.

Contracted players : Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk and Laura Wolvaardt. (ANI)

