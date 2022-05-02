World No 1 Pramod Bhagat, World No 3 Sukant Kadam head to Peru for training

World No 1 Pramod Bhagat and World No 3 Sukant Kadam head to Peru for training, the duo would be practising at the Videna National High-Performance Center in Lima. Both Pramod and Sukant would be coached under the Peru National Para-Badminton team. This will help them exchange ideas, learn new styles and understand different techniques.

Talking about the same, Padma Shri awardee Pramod Bhagat said in a statement, "I have had a very roller coaster start to 2022 and I want to focus and utilize the time between tournaments in improving my technique and skills. The Peru team is a strong upcoming team and it will be of great help to exchange new ideas and understand their thought process which will help me prepare better for the upcoming tournaments." Talking about the same World No 3 Sukant Kadam says, "We have 3 back-to-back tournaments after Brazil International 2022 coming up in the next 45 days and I wanted to keep the momentum and improve my game. I wanted to focus on improving my movements and learning new techniques. I also want to get exposure to how the teams around the world are training so I can pick up the best parts and include it in my training."

Derly Delgado who trains the team in Peru said the team is happy to have two para-badminton champions in their categories with us here training. "This allows us to learn how they train in India. It will also benefit us and help us improve as they are as they are world and para-Olympic medallists." Both Pramod and Sukant would be participating in Bahrain Para-Badminton International which kick starts from May 16-21 followed by the 4th Fazza Dubai Para-Badminton International from May 23 to 29 followed by Canda Para-Badminton International from June 6-12. (ANI)

