Senior Women's T20: Railways set up final clash with Maharashtra

Defending champions Railways notched up a comfortable 35-run win over Odisha in the second semifinal to set up a summit clash with Maharashtra in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy here on Monday.

Batting first, Railways posted 159 for two, riding on the twin fifties by S Meghana (84) and Nuzhat Parween (55).

While Meghana had nine boundaries and one six in her 63-ball innings, Parween hit the ball across the fence four times during her unbeaten knock that came off 51 balls.

In reply, Odisha could manage 124 for seven in their stipulated 20 overs with opener Madhuri Meheta top-scoring with a 25-ball 35.

Defending the total, Swagatika Rath (2/23) and Tanuja P Kanwer (2/25) snapped two wickets each, while Poonam Yadav (1/20) and Sneh Rana (1/14) took one each.

Earlier in the day, Yastika Bhatia scored a sublime 71 off 45 balls but that wasn't enough as Maharashtra outplayed Baroda by six wickets to enter the final.

The Smriti Mandhana-led Maharashtra restricted Baroda to 121 for seven after opting to field at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium.

Utkarsha Pawar starred with the ball for Maharashtra taking three wickets for 21 runs in four overs.

India and Baroda batter Yastika hit 10 fours and a six in her counter-attacking knock but her effort went in vain as Maharashtra coasted to win in 19.1 overs.

Maharashtra Opener Shivali Shinde made 44 off 37 balls and Tejal Hasanbis scored 33 off 32 to ensure that her side chase down the target comfortably.

Skipper Mandhana scored a run a ball 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)