Written to commissioner to take action on encroachments: EDMC Mayor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 21:55 IST
Written to commissioner to take action on encroachments: EDMC Mayor
East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Monday said he has written to the EDMC municipal commissioner, urging him to ''take action and not just do inspection'' of sites where encroachments are being found.

His statement comes amid anti-encroachment drives being conducted by civic bodies in various parts of the city in the last several days.

Anti-encroachment drive is underway but there is a bit of ''tardiness at the department-level, Aggarwal was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the East Delhi Mayor's office.

''To seek permanent solution to congestion, it is important to remove any encroachment,'' he said.

''So, to speed it up, I have written a letter to the municipal commissioner and the additional commissioner urging then to take action and not just do inspection of sites where encroachments are being found,'' the mayor claimed.

On Friday, Aggarwal had said action against encroachment will continue and that no ''illegal activity'' will be permitted in the name of ''Rohingyas and Bangladeshis''.

Interacting with reporters here, he also hit out at the opposition AAP in the BJP-led East Delhi Municipal Corporation, and accused their members of first complaining about encroachment and then ''raising a hue and cry'' when the body took action.

The issue of encroachment has become a flash point between the BJP and AAP of late, especially since the BJP-led north corporation bulldozed ''illegal encroachment” in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, sparking widespread outrage.

