Soccer-UEFA bans Russia from women's Euros, World Cup qualifying

UEFA has disqualified Russia from the Women's European Championship in July and from qualifying for next year's World Cup following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European soccer's governing body said on Monday. UEFA has also banned Russia from bidding to host the men's Euros in 2028 and 2032, while no Russian clubs will be allowed to compete in European competitions next season.

Tennis-Nadal says Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players unfair

Australian Open champion Rafa Nadal labelled the ban on Russian and Belarusian players from this year's Wimbledon over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine as unfair. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) barred players from the two countries from competing at this year's grasscourt major in response to what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

James Madison cancels softball season after Lauren Bernett’s death

ames Madison announced Monday that it has canceled the rest of its softball season in the wake of player Lauren Bernett's suicide last week. The decision comes after the school had nixed a doubleheader against Longwood and a series against Delaware over the weekend. The regular season was scheduled to end on Saturday and had four games remaining.

Audi, Porsche to join Formula One, VW CEO says

Volkswagen's premium brands Audi and Porsche will join Formula One after convincing the German automaking group that the move will bring in more money than it will cost, VW Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on Monday. Discussions by the board of directors about the two brands' plans had created some divisions, said Diess at an event in Wolfsburg, where the German carmaker is headquartered.

Tennis-Djokovic heartbroken over former coach Becker's jail sentence

World number one Novak Djokovic said on Sunday that he was "heartbroken" after his former coach Boris Becker was sent to prison earlier this week in a bankruptcy case in the UK. The 54-year-old German was jailed for two years and six months by a London court on Friday for hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after he was declared bankrupt.

Athletics-Farah may end track career

Multiple Olympic and world champion Mo Farah said his elite track career could be over after he finished runner-up in the London 10,000 on Monday on his return to action. Farah, who completed the 5,000 and 10,000 metres double at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, was racing for the first time since June after failing to qualify for last year's Tokyo Games.

Mets designate Robinson Cano for assignment

Olympics-Obstacle course race set to replace equestrian in modern pentathlon

Obstacle course racing looks set to be voted in as the replacement for the equestrian element in the modern pentathlon at the Olympic Games from 2028, but an athlete group opposing the move is calling for an investigation into the sport's governance. The sport's global governing body, the UIPM, said in November it would remove equestrianism from the Los Angeles Games, with a suitable replacement determined by a consultation process.

Ice hockey-Finland, Sweden to drop players from Russian league teams

Finnish and Swedish ice hockey players playing in the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) and other leagues in Russia will not be selected for their national teams, the two countries' ice hockey associations said on Monday. The move followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow describes as a "special military operation".

MLB roundup: Kevin Gausman strikes out 10 in Jays' win

Kevin Gausman struck out 10 in seven innings, Santiago Espinal hit the go-ahead single in the seventh and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Houston Astros 3-2 on Sunday. Bo Bichette hit a two-run home run in support of Gausman (2-1), who allowed two runs on six hits with no walks. Bichette's homer in the sixth inning was the Blue Jays' first hit of the game against Astros left-hander Framber Valdez.

