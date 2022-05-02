Soccer-Bayern Munich, Man City to play game at home of NFL's Packers

European soccer clubs Bayern Munich and Manchester City will play a July 23 exhibition match at the 65-year-old home stadium of the NFL's Green Bay Packers, the American football team said on Monday. The game will be the first soccer match played at Lambeau Field, a Wisconsin-based venue whose playing surface has been known affectionately as "The Frozen Tundra" ever since the 1967 NFL championship game was played there in sub-zero temperatures.

The USA Cup is part of Bayern Munich's pre-season tour in the United States that will also include a stop in Washington to face MLS side D.C. United on July 20. Before travelling to Green Bay, Manchester City will play an earlier fixture, also on July 20, in Houston against Mexico's Club America.

Bayern Munich, the most successful German team in history, recently secured their 10th consecutive Bundesliga crown while Manchester City are the reigning Premier League champions.

