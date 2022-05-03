Left Menu

Rajasthan United snatch last gasp win against Sreenidi Deccan

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 03-05-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 00:15 IST
Rajasthan United snatch last gasp win against Sreenidi Deccan
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan United came from behind to net a last-minute goal against Sreenidi Deccan and win 2-1 in a chaotic I-League match at the Kalyani Stadium here on Tuesday.

Both the sides were locked 1-1 till the 90 minute with Vanlalbiaa Chhangte (34th) scoring for Deccan FC, while Rajasthan equalised three minutes later through Anil Chawan.

Eight minutes were added on and chaos ensued in the final minute of stoppage time when coach Fernando Varela was shown a red card, apparently for dissent.

As the Sreenidi coach was fuming while walking away from the dugout, Rajasthan capitalised on the distraction.

A long ball was played into the Sreenidi box and an awkward bounce made it difficult to clear or to collect as Pedro Manzi got on the end of it and slid the ball into the net from an extremely acute angle to snatch the winner. A win for Rajasthan United after two back-to-back losses saw them cut the gap against Sreenidi down to just one point.

However, Sreenidi Deccan do have a game in hand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
3
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia
4
Special Report: Press freedom under digital siege

Special Report: Press freedom under digital siege

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022