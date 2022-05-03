Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-UEFA bans Russia from women's Euros and World Cup, clubs banned next season

UEFA has banned Russia from the Women's European Championship in July and from participating in qualifying for next year's World Cup following the country's invasion of Ukraine, European soccer's governing body said on Monday. Portugal will replace Russia for the July 6-31 tournament in England, having lost to them in the qualifying play-offs. They will join the Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland in Group C.

Tennis-Halep storms into Madrid quarters, Murray sends Thiem packing

Former world number one Simona Halep stepped up her French Open preparations with a 6-4 6-4 victory over American Coco Gauff to march into the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open on Monday while Andy Murray won on clay for the first time in five years. Halep, who won the French Open in 2018 and the Madrid title twice, is unseeded after her ranking fell last year following a series of injuries but she has yet to drop a set in the tournament this year.

Soccer-Bayern Munich, Man City to play game at home of NFL's Packers

European soccer clubs Bayern Munich and Manchester City will play a July 23 exhibition match at the 65-year-old home stadium of the NFL's Green Bay Packers, the American football team said on Monday. The game will be the first soccer match played at Lambeau Field, a Wisconsin-based venue whose playing surface has been known affectionately as "The Frozen Tundra" ever since the 1967 NFL championship game was played there in sub-zero temperatures.

Audi, Porsche to join Formula One, VW CEO says

Volkswagen's premium brands Audi and Porsche will join Formula One after convincing the German automaking group that the move will bring in more money than it will cost, VW Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on Monday. Discussions by the board of directors about the two brands' plans had created some divisions, said Diess at an event in Wolfsburg, where the German carmaker is headquartered.

Horse racing-Zandon the favorite for the 148th Kentucky Derby

Zandon was the early 3-1 favorite to win the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday after drawing the number 10 post in Monday's post-position draw ceremony. The three-year-old colt, who will be ridden by jockey Flavien Prat, stormed to victory at last month's Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes to qualify for the first leg of the Triple Crown and has been impressive in recent workouts.

Snooker-O'Sullivan beats Trump to win record-equalling seventh world title

Ronnie O'Sullivan became the oldest player at 46 to win the World Snooker Championship and also equalled Stephen Hendry's record of seven titles when he beat Judd Trump 18-13 in the final at the Crucible on Monday. O'Sullivan who won his first title in 2001, broke the record previously held by Ray Reardon who won his sixth title at 45.

Soccer-Man Utd back to winning ways with 3-0 victory over Brentford

Defender Raphael Varane scored his first Premier League goal as Manchester United returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Brentford on a night of potential farewells at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo, the latter with a penalty, also netted on Monday, which is the last home fixture of a difficult campaign for United.

Olympics-Obstacle course race set to replace equestrian in modern pentathlon

Obstacle course racing looks set to be voted in as the replacement for the equestrian element in the modern pentathlon at the Olympic Games from 2028, but an athlete group opposing the move is calling for an investigation into the sport's governance. The sport's global governing body, the UIPM, said in November it would remove equestrianism from the Los Angeles Games, with a suitable replacement determined by a consultation process.

MLB roundup: Kevin Gausman strikes out 10 in Jays' win

Kevin Gausman struck out 10 in seven innings, Santiago Espinal hit the go-ahead single in the seventh and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Houston Astros 3-2 on Sunday. Bo Bichette hit a two-run home run in support of Gausman (2-1), who allowed two runs on six hits with no walks. Bichette's homer in the sixth inning was the Blue Jays' first hit of the game against Astros left-hander Framber Valdez.

NFL's Goodell would be biased arbiter in discrimination case, Black coaches say

A lawyer for three Black coaches accusing the National Football League of racist hiring on Monday told a federal judge their case should not be sent to arbitration because the designated mediator, league commissioner Roger Goodell, was biased. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and two other coaches are suing the league and its 32 teams for alleged discrimination when filling coaching and senior management jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)