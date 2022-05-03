Left Menu

Soccer-Luciano penalty gives Sao Paulo 2-1 win over Santos

Santos, who suffered their first league defeat of the season, are also on seven points. Jonathan Calleri put Sao Paulo in front with a header after 10 minutes, the Argentine striker recording his fifth goal in four league matches. Marcos Leonardo levelled for Santos on the stroke of half time before Luciano scored from the spot with eight minutes remaining to seal all three points for Sao Paulo.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2022 06:55 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 06:55 IST
Soccer-Luciano penalty gives Sao Paulo 2-1 win over Santos

A second-half penalty from Luciano Neves gave Sao Paulo a 2-1 win over Santos on Monday and maintained their good start to the Brazilian league season. The win against their state rivals lifted them into fifth place in Brazil's Serie A on seven points, two behind leaders Corinthians. Santos, who suffered their first league defeat of the season, are also on seven points.

Jonathan Calleri put Sao Paulo in front with a header after 10 minutes, the Argentine striker recording his fifth goal in four league matches. Marcos Leonardo levelled for Santos on the stroke of half time before Luciano scored from the spot with eight minutes remaining to seal all three points for Sao Paulo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022