Left Menu

IPL 2022: Rinku Singh reveals he has been waiting for last five years to 'get a chance'

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh, after his match-winning knock against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL 2022, on Monday said that he had been waiting for the last five years to get a chance.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-05-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 10:44 IST
IPL 2022: Rinku Singh reveals he has been waiting for last five years to 'get a chance'
Rinku Singh (Photo: iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh, after his match-winning knock against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL 2022, on Monday said that he had been waiting for the last five years to get a chance. Rinku Singh smashed an unbeaten 23-ball 42 laced with six boundaries and a maximum as he and Nitish Rana (48*) chased down a 153-run target with ease for a seven-wicket victory against RR.

Rinku, who was adjudged as the man of the match, in the post-match presentation said: "A lot of players have played Ranji from Aligarh, but I am the first to play the IPL." "This is a big league and there is a lot of pressure obviously. I have been waiting for the last five years to get a chance. I worked very hard, came back from injury and did well in the domestic circuit as well."

"When I was batting, Bhaiyya (Rana) and Baz (McCullum) told me to stay till the end and finish it," he added. KKR were back to winning ways in the IPL 2022 after registering a victory against RR by 7 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh stitched a match-winning partnership which changed the momentum of the game as KKR sealed a crucial win. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022