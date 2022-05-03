Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep storms into Madrid quarters, Murray sends Thiem packing; Soccer-Bayern Munich, Man City to play the game at the home of NFL's Packers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Halep storms into Madrid quarters, Murray sends Thiem packing

Former world number one Simona Halep stepped up her French Open preparations with a 6-4 6-4 victory over American Coco Gauff to march into the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open on Monday while Andy Murray won on clay for the first time in five years. Halep, who won the French Open in 2018 and the Madrid title twice, is unseeded after her ranking fell last year following a series of injuries but she has yet to drop a set in the tournament this year.

Soccer-Bayern Munich, Man City to play the game at the home of NFL's Packers

European soccer clubs Bayern Munich and Manchester City will play a July 23 exhibition match at the 65-year-old home stadium of the NFL's Green Bay Packers, the American football team said on Monday. The game will be the first soccer match played at Lambeau Field, a Wisconsin-based venue whose playing surface has been known affectionately as "The Frozen Tundra" ever since the 1967 NFL championship game was played there in sub-zero temperatures.

Audi, Porsche to join Formula One, VW CEO says

Volkswagen's premium brands Audi and Porsche will join Formula One after convincing the German automaking group that the move will bring in more money than it will cost, VW Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on Monday. Discussions by the board of directors about the two brands' plans had created some divisions, said Diess at an event in Wolfsburg, where the German carmaker is headquartered.

Horse racing-Zandon the favorite for the 148th Kentucky Derby

Zanon was the early 3-1 favorite to win the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday after drawing the number 10 post in Monday's post-position draw ceremony. The three-year-old colt, who will be ridden by jockey Flavien Prat, stormed to victory at last month's Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes to qualify for the first leg of the Triple Crown and has been impressive in recent workouts.

Tennis-Wrist injuries aren't easy, says Murray, in support of Thiem

Andy Murray expressed understanding for what Dominic Thiem is going through in his recovery from a wrist injury after the Scot claimed his first clay victory in five years on Monday to move into the second round of the Madrid Open. Thiem has struggled for form since he returned to court from an injury that kept him sidelined for eight months and prevented him from defending his U.S. Open crown last year.

Soccer-Man Utd back to winning ways with 3-0 victory over Brentford

Defender Raphael Varane scored his first Premier League goal as Manchester United returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Brentford on a night of potential farewells at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo, the latter with a penalty, also netted on Monday, which is the last home fixture of a difficult campaign for United.

MLB roundup: Kevin Gausman strikes out 10 in Jays' win

Kevin Gausman struck out 10 in seven innings, Santiago Espinal hit the go-ahead single in the seventh and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Houston Astros 3-2 on Sunday. Bo Bichette hit a two-run home run in support of Gausman (2-1), who allowed two runs on six hits with no walks. Bichette's homer in the sixth inning was the Blue Jays' first hit of the game against Astros left-hander Framber Valdez.

NFL's Goodell would be the biased arbiter in a discrimination case, Black coaches say

A lawyer for three Black coaches accusing the National Football League of racist hiring on Monday told a federal judge their case should not be sent to arbitration because the designated mediator, league commissioner Roger Goodell, was biased. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and two other coaches are suing the league and its 32 teams for alleged discrimination when filling coaching and senior management jobs.

NFL-League says review shows no evidence former Browns coach encouraged to lose

The National Football League (NFL) said an independent review could not substantiate former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson's claims that the team provided incentives to lose games. Jackson said in February he was offered incentives to lose during his tenure in Cleveland from 2016-to 2018. He was fired midway through the 2018 season with a 3-36-1 record during his time with the team.

Olympics-Obstacle racing to be tested as an equestrian replacement in modern pentathlon

Modern pentathlon's governing body (UIPM) said it has selected two variations of obstacle racing for testing from more than 60 options as it looks to replace the equestrian element in the sport from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The UIPM had said in November it would determine a suitable replacement for equestrianism through a consultation process.

