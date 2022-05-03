Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund rope in Nico Schlotterbeck on 5-year deal

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund have signed Germany international Nico Schlotterbeck on a five-year contract. The 1.91-metre tall centre-back currently plies his trade with fourth-placed SC Freiburg. Schlotterbeck completed his medical in Dortmund on Monday and has signed a contract which runs until June 30, 2027.

"After consultation with all parties involved, I have today decided to announce my move to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022. In doing so, I want to provide clarity for SC Freiburg, Borussia Dortmund and myself personally," said Nico Schlotterbeck, adding: "It is important for me to be able to fully concentrate on the remaining three games in the season run-in with SC Freiburg, which we hope will be successful. After that, I'm looking forward to the new responsibilities with Borussia Dortmund." Schlotterbeck has made 53 appearances for SC Freiburg so far in his young career, while he also played 18 games for Union Berlin during a loan spell in the 2020/21 season.

Last March, Schlotterbeck celebrated his first appearance for the senior national team. He is currently battling to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League with his current club. On 21 May, Schlotterbeck's SC Freiburg side will also face RB Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal final at Berlin's Olympiastadion. "Nico Schlotterbeck is a young German international who has developed really well. His profile fits BVB perfectly," said Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc, who will step down from his post in a few weeks.

Schlotterbeck is the second new addition to BVB's central defence. A few weeks ago, fellow Germany international Niklas Sule signed a long-term contract to move to Dortmund from Bayern Munich. (ANI)

