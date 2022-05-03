Left Menu

Basketball-JackJumpers land in Australia's NBL final in dream debut

A gamble on building a professional basketball team in Australia's smallest state has paid off in spades, with the Tasmania JackJumpers moving within reach of a fairytale championship in their debut season. Having entered the National Basketball League (NBL) as favourites to finish last, the JackJumpers knocked out defending champions Melbourne United 76-73 in a Game Three semi-final decider on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2022 11:28 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 11:24 IST
Basketball-JackJumpers land in Australia's NBL final in dream debut
Representative image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

A gamble on building a professional basketball team in Australia's smallest state has paid off in spades, with the Tasmania JackJumpers moving within reach of a fairytale championship in their debut season.

Having entered the National Basketball League (NBL) as favorites to finish last, the JackJumpers knocked out defending champions Melbourne United 76-73 in a Game Three semi-final decider on Monday. "Our guys were gritty, tough, never give up ... just an incredible effort for our group," said ecstatic American coach Scott Roth.

"To defend the island (Tasmania) again and impact a state as these guys have done is just a fantastic thing for our group and the state." The JackJumpers will travel to the Sydney Super Dome to take on three-time champions Sydney Kings for Game One of a best-of-five Grand Final series.

The Tasmanian team are named after a species of venomous ant most frequently found in the island state. The ants are known for their ability to jump long distances and their sting is potentially fatal for allergic humans. Few, if any, could have imagined the JackJumpers would leap all the way to the Grand Final.

With a modest roster stitched together through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were low expectations for a team operating in a state shunned by Australia's top sporting competitions. Tasmania's previous professional basketball team, the Hobart Devils, folded in 1996 due to financial problems.

'ANGRY ANTS' Crippled by homesickness, Roth was within a whisker of booking a flight to Florida before the season started to reunite with his family, who he had not seen in over a year.

"When you're away from your wife for 14 months and your daughter for 18 months .... it was getting difficult for me, mentally, to see if I'd ever actually get home to see them," he told reporters. "All I was thinking about was just going to the airport and going home ... I was just crashing and burning."

A rough start to the season tested Roth's faith further as his team slumped to 2-6 but the JackJumpers rallied to sneak into the semi-finals, drawing raucous crowds to their home Derwent Entertainment Centre. A pre-game calf injury to Melbourne United captain Chris Goulding hurt the home side in the semi-final decider on Monday, but the JackJumpers' defensive grit and 30 points from American guard Josh Adams ultimately proved the difference.

The Sydney Kings swept their semi-final series against the Illawarra Hawks and are hungry for a fourth title, with COVID-19 having ended their championship hopes two years ago. With foreign players fearing for their families overseas as the pandemic spread, the Kings pulled out midway through the 2019/20 Grand Final series, leaving the NBL to award the championship to the Perth Wildcats.

Having stung Melbourne at their home John Cain Arena, the "angry ants" from Tasmania are unlikely to be overawed by the Kings. "It's a special group," Roth said of his team.

"It's been a celebration all year for us and we continue."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022