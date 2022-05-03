Left Menu

Jain University clinches KIUG crown

Two national records were also broken in the competition -- Siva Sridhar setting a new mark in the mens 200m individual medley and MT Ann Mariya breaking the clean and jerk record in the women weightlifting 87kg class. Sridhar was the runaway athlete of the Games, winning seven golds and two silvers. The swimmer also set a new KIUG mark with each gold he won in the pool.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-05-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 16:54 IST
Hosts Jain University clinched the Khelo India University Games championship title after finishing on top of the standings with 32 medals, including 20 golds, here on Tuesday.

Besides 20 gold, Jain University also bagged seven silver and five bronze medals to finish win the overall crown in the Games, which concluded on Tuesday after 10 days of high octane sporting action. Jain University sealed the title a day in advance on Monday, courtesy Priya Mohan's exploits on the track and two gold in karate (Syed Baba in the 55kg and another in the team men kumite). Lovely Professional University (17 gold, 15 silver, 19 bronze) finished second while defending champions Punjab University had to be satisfied with the third spot (15 gold, 9 silver, 24 bronze). In total 97 KIUG records were broken or equalled in the competition. A mind boggling 42 were in weightlifting, 28 came in the pool, while 23 came in athletics. Two national records were also broken in the competition -- Siva Sridhar setting a new mark in the men's 200m individual medley and MT Ann Mariya breaking the clean and jerk record in the women' weightlifting +87kg class. Sridhar was the runaway athlete of the Games, winning seven golds and two silvers. The swimmer also set a new KIUG mark with each gold he won in the pool. Swimmer Shrungi Bandekar's four gold and one silver made her the most successful female athlete of the Games. Mohan's 200m, 400m double secured her spot as the most dominant athlete on the track.

