US hip-hop group concludes Indian tour with Chennai performance

The Chennai leg of the all-India tour was presented by the US Consulate General in Chennai, in association with nonprofit American Voices, and produced by Teamwork Arts, a release from the Consulate said on Tuesday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-05-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 17:33 IST
American hip-hop group ''THE INV!S!BLES'' held their last performance of their ongoing Indian tour here on Sunday.

The group had earlier travelled to Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Goa.

''American hip-hop group THE INV!S!BLES completed their tour of India with a musical extravaganza hosted at Loyola College's Quadrangle Open Air Stage in Chennai on Monday. The Chennai leg of the all-India tour was presented by the US Consulate General in Chennai, in association with nonprofit American Voices, and produced by Teamwork Arts,'' a release from the Consulate said on Tuesday. Speaking at the group's final performance in India, Scott Hartmann, Cultural Affairs Officer, US Consulate General in Chennai, said, ''we are absolutely delighted to once again be able to bring performing arts groups like THE INV!S!BLES back to Chennai after nearly a two-year break due to the (covid-19) pandemic.'' PTI SA SA SS SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

