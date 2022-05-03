Left Menu

IPL 2022: GT captain Hardik Pandya wins toss, opts to bat first against PBKS

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss against Punjab Kings and chose to bat first here at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-05-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 19:24 IST
IPL 2022: GT captain Hardik Pandya wins toss, opts to bat first against PBKS
Hardik Pandya and Mayank Agarwal. (Photo - IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss against Punjab Kings and chose to bat first here at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Gujarat Titans are at the top of the points table with 16 points, having won their last five games. In their last game, they won by six wickets against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. On the other hand, Punjab Kings are at the eighth position in the points table with eight points, having registered only two wins in their last five games. The side had registered a 20-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in their last game.

Titans captain Hardik Pandya said during the toss, "Going to bat first, do not think dew will play a big role. Have to always stay on top of our games, can not be complacent. A lot of things have gone our way, but it could have gone the other way as well. I'm quite close to bowling now, but given our standing in the table, do not want to rush myself." Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal said during the toss, "Wanted to bowl first. Have lost 8 tosses out of 10. We are playing good, aggressive cricket. Just that we haven't seized key moments.

Playing XI: Gujarat Titans- Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami Playing XI: Punjab Kings- Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022