Left Menu

IPL final confirmed in Ahmedabad, Women's T20 Challenge moved to Pune

Three matches will be played before the final on May 28.The three-team event did not take place last year. The BCCI is planning a five or six team Womens IPL from 2023.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 19:36 IST
IPL final confirmed in Ahmedabad, Women's T20 Challenge moved to Pune
  • Country:
  • India

The IPL final will be played in Ahmedabad on May 29 while the Women's T20 Challenge exhibition event will be held in Pune from May 23-May 28, the BCCI confirmed on Tuesday.

As PTI reported last month, the IPL Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be held in Kolkata on May 24 and 25 respectively while Qualifier 2 and final will be played in Ahmedabad on May 27 and May 29 in front of capacity crowd.

''Qualifier 1 will be held in Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 24th May followed by the Eliminator on 25th May. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the TATA IPL final on 27th and 29th May respectively,'' said the BCCI in a statement.

After the BCCI Apex Council meeting last month, president Sourav Ganguly had said that the Women's T20 Challenge will be held in Lucknow but it has been moved to Pune. Three matches will be played before the final on May 28.

The three-team event did not take place last year. The BCCI is planning a five or six team Women's IPL from 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022