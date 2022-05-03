Chaos breaks out at KIUG closing ceremony after directive

Chaos broke out at the closing ceremony of the Khelo India University Games after a scribe was told to remove his black coloured face mask owing to a directive asking people to not wear black on the occasion. Hosts Jain University claimed the Khelo India University Games championship title after finishing on top of the standings with 32 medals, including 20 gold.

''Whatever I have learnt is that the directive was from police, from security point of view as Home Minister Amit Shah was in attendance. The directive was for general public in attendance not for media. But later on it was resolved and everyone was allowed to enter,'' a source aware of the development said.

Before the situation was brought under control by the organisers, there was chaos while entering the venue because of security protocols as Shah was in attendance.

