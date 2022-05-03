Left Menu

Pooran replaces Pollard as West Indies limited-overs captain

PTI | Stjohns | Updated: 03-05-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 20:13 IST
Pooran replaces Pollard as West Indies limited-overs captain

Nicholas Pooran has replaced Kieron Pollard as captain of the West Indies one-day international and Twenty20 teams.

Pollard retired from internationals last week.

Pooran has been Pollard's deputy for a year.

Cricket West Indies confirmed the captaincy on Tuesday.

Pooran's appointment covered the T20 World Cup in Australia in October and the Cricket World Cup in India in October 2023.

He has already led the team in Pollard's absence, a home T20 series win against Australia last year.

His first assignment will in the Netherlands at the end of this month for three ODIs.

“I am following the footsteps of several giants of the game who have created an amazing legacy for West Indies cricket,” Pooran said in a statement. ''This is, indeed, a prestigious role, a pivotal position in the West Indian society, as cricket is the force that brings us all West Indians together. To be named captain is, indeed, the highlight of my career so far.” AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022