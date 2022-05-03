KIUG: Hosts Jain University crowned Champions, Amit Shah lauds efforts of athletes

A glittering closing ceremony drew curtains on yet another memorable edition of the Khelo India University Games 2021 which witnessed the country's young and aspiring athletes use the platform to bring laurels to their respective universities. Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, chief guest for the closing ceremony, presented the overall champion's title to hosts Jain Deemed-to-be University who ended their campaign with an impressive 20 gold, 7 silver, and 5 bronze medals.

Lovely Professional University, Punjab won 17 gold medals, 15 silver, and 19 bronze. Defending Champions Panjab University finished third in the medal tally with 15 gold, 9 silver, and 24 bronze medals. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur, Minister for State, Youth Affairs and Sports and Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik were also present at the closing ceremony.

The presence of the Indian Men and Women's Hockey teams who had a historic outing in the Tokyo Olympic Games was a highlight of the evening, and the two teams were felicitated by Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah. Sandalwood cine icon Kicha Sudeep too graced the occasion. Crediting the performances of the country's youth brigade, Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, who released the coffee table book on Khelo India University Games prepared by AlU, said: "I congratulate all the Universities and the athletes who participated at the Khelo India University Games 2021. All the athletes who participate are deserving of applause. Winning or losing is part and parcel of sports. But to compete in sports is the more important thing. Since 2014, PM Narendra Modi made a mission of his life to make India the No. 1 nation in every area, including sports. He never worried about problems, but planned, worked hard, and found ways to bring results. In sports, PM Modi took a series of initiatives, and today, we can see the beautiful result of the same initiatives."

"I want to tell athletes that sports are an important aspect of our life. The one who plays sports will only get success in life. Because sports give us the strength to bear defeat in life. Only then, you can develop the desire to win. Our athletes are making us proud of the Olympics these days. And PM Modi has developed a roadmap to ensure, by 2047, when India celebrates 100th Independence Day, India would be among the top five nations at the Olympics," Shah added. Congratulating the efforts of all participating athletes and the hosts Jain University, Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur said: "Khelo India University Games, Fit India, and Khelo India Youth Games are the results of PM Modi's vision. I am glad we made the decision to host the 2nd edition of the Khelo India University Games in Bengaluru this year. I can say with utmost pride that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the KIUG 2021 has been an outstanding and very successful event. The athletes here broke 2 National Records and 76 previous records of University Games this year."

Commending the efforts of the state government and Jain University, Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai after launching the postal cover of Khelo India Youth Games 2021, said, "Sports are natural aspects of human beings. It shows and forms the character of all the humans. It teaches a person the importance of sportsmanship. You have to play to win and not to lose. You should not be afraid. We should not have fear of losing but willing to win. Prime Minister Narendra Modi came with the vision of Khelo India. Sports have the power to change the direction of the country and I urge all the youths in India to bring glory to the nation." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)