Gujarat Titans score 143/8 against Punjab Kings

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 03-05-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 21:59 IST
Gujarat Titans were restricted to 143 for eight by Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat, Sai Sudharsan top-scored for the Titans with an unbeaten 64 off 50 balls, after the team was struggling at 44 for three in the seventh over.

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada finished with excellent figures of 4/33 in four overs. Sandeep Sharma conceded only 17 runs in his four overs, while Rishi Dhawan bagged a wicket for 26 runs in his full quota of four overs at the D Y Patil Stadium.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 143/8 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 64 not out; Kagiso Rabada 4/33, Rishi Dhawan 1/26, Sandeep Sharma 0/17).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

