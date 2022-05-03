Gujarat Titans players celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

Left Menu

Gujarat Titans players celebrated the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-05-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 22:16 IST
A visual from the celebration by Gujarat Titans players. (Photo - GT Media). Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat Titans players celebrated the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday. Players like bowlers Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Noor Ahmed and wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz were part of the celebrations.

"Eid Mubarak #Eid_Mubarak #mshami11@rashidkhan_19@RGurbaz_21," tweeted Mohammed Shami. With the sighting of the crescent moon on Monday, the month-long fasting observed by the people of the Muslim community during Ramzan has come to an end and Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated across the country on Tuesday. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, according to Islamic belief.Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days. During this month, Muslims do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with 'Iftar' in the evening. Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The festival is celebrated by sharing a delightful dish Seviyan (Vermicelli) that comes under different varieties like 'Hath Ka Seviyan', 'Nammak Ka Seviyan', 'Chakle Ka Seviyan' and 'Laddu Seviyan'. All these variants can be used in the dish called 'Sheerkurma', which is also prepared on Eid and distributed among friends and relatives. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

