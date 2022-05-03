Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motorcycling-Suzuki cannot unilaterally quit MotoGP, says Dorna

MotoGP promoters Dorna Sports have contacted Suzuki following reports the Japanese manufacturer will quit the premier class at the end of the season, reminding them on Tuesday that their contract does not allow them to make a unilateral decision. Media reports on Monday claimed Suzuki was set to quit MotoGP at the end of the 2022 season. Suzuki did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Figure skating-ISU proposes raising minimum age to 17 for competitions

The International Skating Union (ISU) has proposed raising the minimum age for senior figure skating competitions to 17 from 15 before the 2026 Winter Olympics to help young athletes cope with the physical and psychological demands of the sport. Under proposals listed in the agenda for its 58th congress in Thailand next month, the sport's governing body said it hoped to gradually increase the minimum age over the next three years before the Milano Cortina Games.

MLB roundup: Gleyber Torres, Yankees earn 10th straight win

Gleyber Torres hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the top of the ninth inning as the New York Yankees pushed their winning streak to 10 games with a 3-2 victory over the host Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night. Giancarlo Stanton opened the ninth with a single to center off Yimi Garcia (0-2), and pinch runner Tim Locastro stole second. After Garcia retired former Blue Jays player Josh Donaldson and fanned Aaron Hicks, Torres gave the Yankees a 3-2 lead by lining a first-pitch curveball to center field to easily score Locastro.

Cricket-Fit Anderson, Broad will be selected says new England captain Stokes

England's all-time leading test wicket takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad will always be named in the playing 11 if the two fast bowlers are fit, new test captain Ben Stokes said on Tuesday as he looks to wipe the slate clean and start afresh. All-rounder Stokes was unveiled as England's captain last week by the country's cricket board (ECB) as the struggling team look to bounce back from a long slump. Stokes took over from Joe Root who led England in a record 64 tests.

Tennis-'I gave it my best': Big-serving Anderson retires at 35

Former Wimbledon and U.S. Open finalist Kevin Anderson announced his retirement on Tuesday aged 35, bringing to an end a career that showed immense promise but was derailed by injuries. The big-serving South African, who stands 6-foot-8 and towered over his opponents, achieved a career high ranking of fifth in the world in 2018 before sliding out of the top 100 following a succession of knee, shoulder and ankle injuries.

Basketball-Griner's number and initials on WNBA courts as new season tips off

Brittney Griner, the American basketball player being detained in Russia, will have her initials and jersey number 42 stencilled onto the courts of all 12 WNBA teams this season, the league said on Tuesday. The season tips off on Friday.

NHL roundup: Kings edge Oilers to open playoff series

Phillip Danault scored the game-winning goal late in the third period to cap a two-point night, leading the visiting Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday in the opener of their Western Conference first-round series. Game 2 of the best-of-seven series will be Wednesday in Edmonton.

U.S. State Department says Russia has wrongfully detained basketball player Griner

The U.S. State Department has determined that Russia has wrongfully detained American basketball player Brittney Griner, a department spokesperson said in a statement. Russia said it had detained seven-time WNBA All-Star player Griner in February for possession of vape cartridges containing hash oil.

NFL-League says review shows no evidence former Browns coach encouraged to lose

The National Football League (NFL) said an independent review could not substantiate former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson's claims that the team provided incentives to lose games. Jackson said in February he was offered incentives to lose during his tenure in Cleveland from 2016-2018. He was fired midway through the 2018 season with a 3-36-1 record during his time with the team.

Olympics-Obstacle racing to be tested as equestrian replacement in modern pentathlon

Modern pentathlon's governing body (UIPM) said it has selected two variations of obstacle racing for testing from more than 60 options as it looks to replace the equestrian element in the sport from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The UIPM had said in November it would determine a suitable replacement for equestrianism through a consultation process.

