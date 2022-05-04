Soccer-Bournemouth seal Premier League promotion with 1-0 win over Forest

Bournemouth earned promotion to the Premier League with a 1-0 home win over Nottingham Forest in the second-tier Championship on Tuesday, sewing up second-place with one game to spare. Bournemouth, together with Championship title winners Fulham, secure automatic promotion while Forest will go into the playoffs for the final spot.

Striker Kieffer Moore broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute, sidefooting powerfully home after Philip Billing found him with a clever free kick having shaped to shoot. Both sides created chances in an attacking first half, which ended goalless.

After a slow start to the second period, Bournemouth got on top, but Forest held firm until Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura won the decisive free kick on the edge of the box. Bournemouth will finish the season at home to eighth-placed Millwall on Saturday when Forest travel to 18th-placed Hull City.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)