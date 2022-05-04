IPL 2022: PBKS bowled exceedingly well, reckons skipper Mayank Agarwal

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal after the win against table-toppers Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 hailed the team's bowlers. After winning the toss Gujarat became the first team to opt to bat in a night game, after which Punjab Kings restricted them to 143/8 courtesy of Kagiso Rabada who picked up 4 wickets.

In the chase, PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan steadied the innings getting his 47th IPL Fifty, after which Liam Livingstone scored 30* off 10 balls to finish the game. Mayank Agarwal in the post-match presentation said: "We would like to string a few (wins), no better time than getting a few wins back-to-back. We are trying to get the best out of Jonny. He's done well opening. I said, 'It's okay, I'll bat at four, I'll anchor the innings at four.'"

"With Livi (Livingstone) it was clear, Shikhar to bat through and Livi could go out and play the way he wants to play. It was nice the way he played, got the score quickly. When we got to that position, two points are almost clear, if we can score it as quickly as possible, we could also improve the Net Run-Rate," he added. Hailing the team's bowlers, Mayank said: "I thought we bowled exceedingly well, we got early wickets and choked them in the middle. That really helped us to restrict them to a below-par score. The partnership between Shikhar and Bhanu was crucial for us."

With this 8-wicket win at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, PBKS move to fifth place on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)