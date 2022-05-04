Left Menu

Thomas Muller extends stay with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich until 2024

FC Bayern and Thomas Muller have agreed to an early extension of his contract until 2024, the Bundesliga club announced on Tuesday.

ANI | Munich | Updated: 04-05-2022 10:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 10:28 IST
Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller (Photo: Twitter/Thomas Muller). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern's 10th successive Bundesliga title was his 11th in the red shirt - no other player in the history of the German top flight has lifted the shield more times. After the contract extension, Muller said: "I'm delighted to have extended my contract with FC Bayern Munich until 2024 today. The journey we've been on since I joined the FCB academy in 2000 has been a fantastic success story up to now."

"It gives me immense pleasure to hold up the red colours year after year, on and off the pitch - even if the wind blows in your face from time to time. So, let's keep going together," he added. Muller, who comes from Pahl am Ammersee near Munich, has won 11 Bundesliga titles, two Champions Leagues, the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup, and the DFB Cup six times with FC Bayern, among other honours.

To date, he has made 624 competitive first-team appearances for the German record champions. In 2014 he won the World Cup with Germany in Brazil. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

