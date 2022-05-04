Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Modern pentathlon says TV-friendly obstacle racing can build sport's future; Tennis-Djokovic stays perfect against Monfils, Raducanu knocked out in Madrid and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Modern pentathlon says TV-friendly obstacle racing can build sport's future

Modern pentathlon's governing body said making TV-friendly obstacle racing the sport's fifth discipline would help build its future amid fierce opposition to its move to drop the equestrian element from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Starting in late June, the UIPM will test two variations of obstacle racing -- which consists of disciplines where athletes run and/or overcome obstacles in timed competitions -- after selecting the sport from more than 60 options.

Tennis-Djokovic stays perfect against Monfils, Raducanu knocked out in Madrid

World number one Novak Djokovic began his quest for a fourth Madrid Open title with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Gael Monfils on Tuesday, improving his unbeaten record to 18-0 against the Frenchman. The result ensures Djokovic remains at the top of the rankings while it earned Monfils the ignominy of having the worst record against a single opponent without winning in the Open era.

Motorcycling-Suzuki cannot unilaterally quit MotoGP, says Dorna

MotoGP promoters Dorna Sports have contacted Suzuki following reports the Japanese manufacturer will quit the premier class at the end of the season, reminding them on Tuesday that their contract does not allow them to make a unilateral decision. Media reports on Monday claimed Suzuki was set to quit MotoGP at the end of the 2022 season. Suzuki did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Soccer-Bournemouth seal Premier League promotion with 1-0 win over Forest

Bournemouth earned a promotion to the Premier League with a 1-0 home win over Nottingham Forest in the second-tier Championship on Tuesday, sewing up second place with one game to spare. Bournemouth, together with Championship title winners Fulham, secure automatic promotion and will return to the Premier League after two years while Forest will go into the playoffs for the final spot.

Tennis-Raducanu saw a 5% chance of beating Kalinina in the Madrid Open due to back pain

Ninth seed Emma Raducanu said she did not expect to win against Anhelina Kalinina in the Madrid Open round of 16 due to back pain after being knocked out by the Ukrainian 6-2 2-6 6-4 on Tuesday. The reigning U.S. Open champion requested a medical timeout in the first set as she had been clutching her back between points.

Tennis-'I gave it my best': Big-serving Anderson retires at 35

Former Wimbledon and U.S. Open finalist Kevin Anderson announced his retirement on Tuesday aged 35, bringing to an end a career that showed immense promise but was derailed by injuries. The big-serving South African, who stands 6-foot-8 and towered over his opponents, achieved a career-high ranking of fifth in the world in 2018 before sliding out of the top 100 following a succession of knee, shoulder, and ankle injuries.

Baseball-Los Angeles promises a big bash at the COVID-delayed All-Star game

Major League Baseball's All-Star Game returns to Los Angeles in July after being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and officials on Tuesday vowed to make up for a lost time by putting on an unforgettable show. Los Angeles last hosted the game in 1980 and the event has grown quite a bit since then.

Basketball-Griner's number and initials on WNBA courts as new season tips off

Brittney Griner, the American basketball player being detained in Russia, will have her initials and jersey number 42 stenciled onto the courts of all 12 WNBA teams this season, the league said on Tuesday. The season tips off on Friday.

NHL roundup: Kings edge Oilers to open playoff series

Phillip Danault scored the game-winning goal late in the third period to cap a two-point night, leading the visiting Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday in the opener of their Western Conference first-round series. Game 2 of the best-of-seven series will be Wednesday in Edmonton.

Soccer-Liverpool fight back to reach Champions League final with win over Villarreal

Liverpool survived a first-half scare to reach the Champions League final with a 3-2 win at Villarreal on Tuesday, for a 5-2 aggregate victory, after the night had threatened to turn sour for Juergen Klopp's side. The visitors fell 2-0 down with an insipid first-half performance before fighting back with three goals in a 12-minute spell after the break to advance to their third European Cup final in five seasons.

