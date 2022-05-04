New Zealand captain Kane Williamson to make Test return against England

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will make his long-awaited return to Test cricket during the tour of England that begins next month. The Black Caps on Wednesday named a 20-player squad for the three-match series that starts at Lord's on June 2, with Williamson set to return to Test format for the first time since November last year.

An elbow injury sidelined Williamson from both of his country's recent home series draws against Bangladesh and South Africa. Uncapped all-rounder Michael Bracewell also has been included in his first touring party, while Cam Fletcher, Blair Tickner and Jacob Duffy may also make their Test debuts if they make the final 15-player squad. Ajaz Patel also returns, having been ignored during the home summer on seamer-friendly wickets.

For skipper Kane Williamson, while the challenge of playing England in their home conditions is tough and trying, the quality across the playing group instills confidence even if the likes of Taylor and Watling are no longer part of the group. New Zealand coach Gary Stead is looking forward to the tour and is expecting England to provide his team with a stiff challenge.

"It's going to be a busy winter, but one we're looking to embrace as a group. We've seen in recent times the need to be flexible with squads, schedules and staffing - and this winter will be no different. The red ball tour of England first up is clearly high on our priority list and we're looking forward to hitting the ground running over there in a couple of weeks' time," said Gary Stead. "Touring England is always a special occasion with the people, the grounds and the history all making for a wonderful experience. The English are always tough in their own conditions and have many talented players they can call on. There's a reason we've only ever won a couple of Test series over there and we know we'll have to be at our very best to do it again," he added.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Cameron Fletcher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner and Will Young. (ANI)

