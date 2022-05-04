Left Menu

CAG constitutes team to audit AIFF, instructed by top authority to go deep into details

Reacting to a report that the Sports Ministry has approved an audit of the apex football body after the special cell of the CAG allegedly found financial irregularities in the AIFF, a federation official said it has been submitting a copy of its audited financial statements to the CAG.First thing is, the federation has not received any special letter from CAG recently on audit of the AIFF financial statements for the last four financial years -- 2017-18 to 2020-21.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 14:05 IST
CAG constitutes team to audit AIFF, instructed by top authority to go deep into details
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

With an instruction from higher authorities to ''go deep into the details'', the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on Wednesday constituted a team to conduct an audit of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the last four financial years for alleged financial irregularities.

The AIFF, though, insisted that it has not received any ''special letter'' from CAG in recent times and said submission of its audited financial statements is a ''normal thing'' which is done from time to time.

''CAG has constituted a team today to audit AIFF's record of last four financial years and there is an instruction from the higher authorities to the special team to go deep into the details and carry out a thorough investigation,'' an Indian football source aware of the development said. Reacting to a report that the Sports Ministry has approved an audit of the apex football body after the special cell of the CAG allegedly found financial irregularities in the AIFF, a federation official said it has been submitting a copy of its audited financial statements to the CAG.

''First thing is, the federation has not received any special letter from CAG recently on the audit of the AIFF financial statements for the last four financial years -- 2017-18 to 2020-21. This is a normal thing and not a one-off issue,'' the federation official said.

The AIFF has been facing the heat of late, largely because of the delay in conducting its elections, pending for more than a year despite several members of the body expressing their opposition to it.

On the issue of the sports ministry approving an audit of the football body by CAG, the AIFF on Tuesday also sought to clear the air. ''Contrary to certain media reports, the AIFF would like to clarify that it has been submitting a copy of its audited financial statements to the CAG. In fact, audited accounts from 2017-18 to 2020-21 have all been submitted to them,'' the AIFF said in a statement.

''The AIFF did receive a letter on June 18, 2021, from CAG asking for audited finances along with a copy of documents of financial grants from MYAS and other sources for the period from 2017-18 to 2020-21. ''It was on August 30, 2021, that all relevant documents for the period from 2017-18 to 2019-20 were submitted, and subsequently, all audited financials for the period of 2020-21 were submitted on February 10, 2022,'' it added.

Last month, the sports ministry informed the Supreme Court that Praful Patel has no mandate to continue as the federation's president as he has already served three terms and the national body should hold elections without further delay.

In an affidavit to the apex court on April 8 in relation to a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the AIFF, the sports ministry said Patel's tenure was in violation of the Sports Code.

Patel completed his three terms and 12 years as AIFF president in December 2020, the maximum permitted to a national sports federation (NSF) chief under the Sports Code. The AIFF, however, did not hold the elections, citing a pending petition in the Supreme Court regarding its constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states are taking sides on abortion; Reaction to report on U.S. Supreme Court draft abortion decision and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022