IPL 2022: DC's Warner advises RCB's Kohli to 'stick to basics' to battle lean patch

Australian opener and star Delhi Capitals batter David Warner has advised Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli to "stick to the basics" following his dearth of runs. Kohli has been going through a lean patch and has struggled to score runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The former Indian skipper did hit a fifty in his last match against Gujarat Titans but he took 53 balls to score 58.

Warner, who is in sensational form, said every player goes through a lean patch and advised Kohli to have a couple of kids and cricket. "Have a couple more kids and enjoy love! The form is temporary and the class is permanent so you don't lose that. It happens to every single player in the world," Warner told Sports Yaari founder Sushant Mehta.

"It doesn't matter how good a player you are, you're always going to have these ebbs and flows. Sometimes the ebb is a long way before you get back up there. Stick to the basics," he added. In IPL 2022, the RCB batter has scored 186 runs in 10 innings including two golden ducks.

Meanwhile, RCB is gearing up for the match against Chennai Super Kings. Both the two teams will lock horns with each other on Wednesday. (ANI)

