Left Menu

IPL 2022: DC's Warner advises RCB's Kohli to 'stick to basics' to battle lean patch

Australian opener and star Delhi Capitals batter David Warner has advised Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli to "stick to the basics" following his dearth of runs.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-05-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 16:43 IST
IPL 2022: DC's Warner advises RCB's Kohli to 'stick to basics' to battle lean patch
RCB batter Virat Kohli (Photo/IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Australian opener and star Delhi Capitals batter David Warner has advised Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli to "stick to the basics" following his dearth of runs. Kohli has been going through a lean patch and has struggled to score runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The former Indian skipper did hit a fifty in his last match against Gujarat Titans but he took 53 balls to score 58.

Warner, who is in sensational form, said every player goes through a lean patch and advised Kohli to have a couple of kids and cricket. "Have a couple more kids and enjoy love! The form is temporary and the class is permanent so you don't lose that. It happens to every single player in the world," Warner told Sports Yaari founder Sushant Mehta.

"It doesn't matter how good a player you are, you're always going to have these ebbs and flows. Sometimes the ebb is a long way before you get back up there. Stick to the basics," he added. In IPL 2022, the RCB batter has scored 186 runs in 10 innings including two golden ducks.

Meanwhile, RCB is gearing up for the match against Chennai Super Kings. Both the two teams will lock horns with each other on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022