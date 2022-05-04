Left Menu

Soccer-West Ham fans attacked ahead of Europa League semi-final

Police said in a statement that two vans stopped outside a pub where West Ham fans had gathered in the early hours of Wednesday. A group of 15-20 people, who witnesses said were Eintracht supporters based on their face coverings, got out of the vans, entered the pub and attacked the group of British fans, injuring one of them slightly, police added.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 04-05-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 18:14 IST
Soccer-West Ham fans attacked ahead of Europa League semi-final
  • Country:
  • Germany

A group of West Ham United fans were attacked and one was taken to hospital with slight injuries on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt, German police said. Police said in a statement that two vans stopped outside a pub where West Ham fans had gathered in the early hours of Wednesday.

A group of 15-20 people, who witnesses said were Eintracht supporters based on their face coverings, got out of the vans, entered the pub and attacked the group of British fans, injuring one of them slightly, police added. They then got back into the vehicles and left the scene. Police said they were unable to locate the vans, with one of them having a local number plate.

"The injured guest, a 34-year-old man from Britain, was taken to hospital for medical treatment," Frankfurt police said in a statement. Tensions are high ahead of the return leg after Eintracht won the first leg in England 2-1, with both teams bidding to reach their first European final in more than 40 years.

German reporters Philipp Hofmeister and Tim Brockmeier, who work for regional broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk, said they were attacked by West Ham supporters during the first leg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022