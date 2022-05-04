Left Menu

Soccer-Rangers duo Roofe, Ramsey face late fitness test for Leipzig clash

Rangers forward Kemar Roofe and midfielder Aaron Ramsey face a late fitness test ahead of Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg at home to RB Leipzig, the Scottish Premiership side's manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said. "I don't know yet, we still have one day to prepare," Van Bronckhorst, 47, told reporters on Wednesday. "Of course, they are pushing to be ready for the game tomorrow (Thursday).

Rangers forward Kemar Roofe and midfielder Aaron Ramsey face a late fitness test ahead of Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg at home to RB Leipzig, the Scottish Premiership side's manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said. Jamaica international Roofe and on-loan Wales midfielder Ramsey have been out with knee and hamstring problems respectively since Rangers won the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic last month.

Rangers are aiming to bounce back against Leipzig at Ibrox after losing the first leg 1-0 in Germany last week. "I don't know yet, we still have one day to prepare," Van Bronckhorst, 47, told reporters on Wednesday.

"Of course, they are pushing to be ready for the game tomorrow (Thursday). So today will be an important day for both. "At the moment, I cannot tell you if they are in the squad tomorrow or not."

Van Bronckhorst said the players were mourning the death of long-serving kit man Jimmy Bell but they were determined to put up their best performance and reach the final. "The fans are always important to us at home and they are a big factor in (creating) the atmosphere, so tomorrow will be the same. We are going to have a noisy night," the Dutch coach added.

"A noisy night (is what) we need to overcome this opponent. It will be emotional but we will be ready when the whistle goes."

