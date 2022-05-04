Left Menu

French Open prize fund up by nearly 7% to 43.6 million euros

PTI | Paris | Updated: 04-05-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 19:04 IST
French Open prize money is to increase by nearly seven percent to 43.6 million euros ($46 million) compared to the pre-coronavirus edition of 2019.

The French Tennis Federation said Wednesday that the rise is 6.8 percent overall compared to three years ago, when the tournament was last held in normal circumstances before the pandemic affected the past two editions.

Prize money for players in the men's and women's singles main draw is 1.43 percent higher overall than in 2019, while doubles players will get 6.1 percent more.

Men's and women's singles champions receive 2.2 million euros ($2.32 million) each.

This year's French Open begins on May 22.

