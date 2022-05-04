Left Menu

IPL 2022: CSK win toss, opt to field against RCB

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore, here at the MCA Stadium, on Wednesday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-05-2022 19:14 IST
CSK win toss, opt to field against RCB (Photo/IPL-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore, here at the MCA Stadium, on Wednesday. For Chennai, all-rounder Moeen Ali made his place in the Playing XI after replacing Mitchell Santner.

Speaking at the toss, Dhoni said, "We will bowl first. It stops a bit initially. And it's one of the venues where toss doesn't matter much because it's an open ground so the dew sets in pretty late. One change, in place of Santner we have Moeen. We have had partnerships and we want to be more consistent." On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis said, "Not sure about the toss to be honest. It looks a better wicket. We were considering batting first tonight. The last game we made some steps, good batting performance, probably 10 runs short. But it was definitely the confidence we wanted to see in the guys coming in and scoring. Same team for us."

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana. Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

