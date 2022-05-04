Left Menu

NFL-Brady to lead Buccaneers against Seahawks in first game in Germany

Wembley Stadium on Oct. 30 will host the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars, who played at Tottenham last season and return to Wembley where they played a game for seven straight seasons.

Mexico City will host the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 21 in a rematch of the NFL's first regular-season game played outside the United States.

Seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in the first National Football League regular season game played in Germany, the league said on Wednesday. The NFL also announced the matchups for four other international games for the 2022 season with three in London and another in Mexico City.

Brady, who retired at the end of last season but then reversed his decision in March, will provide a marquee name when the Buccaneers take the field on Nov. 13 at Munich's Allianz Arena as the NFL expands its European footprint. The league has scheduled back-to-back games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London with the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 2 and the Green Bay Packers against the New York Giants the following Sunday.

London will be familiar ground for Saints, Vikings and Giants who will all be playing in the capital for a third time while it will be the first trip to England for the Packers. Wembley Stadium on Oct. 30 will host the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars, who played at Tottenham last season and return to Wembley where they played a game for seven straight seasons.

Mexico City will host the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 21 in a rematch of the NFL's first regular-season game played outside the United States. In 2005, the teams played at Estadio Azteca with 103,467 fans in attendance, the eighth largest crowd in NFL history.

