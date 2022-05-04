Left Menu

IPL 2022: RCB pacer Siraj wants to focus on his performance, not on winning

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj on Wednesday said that he is focused on improving his own performance and not worried about the result of the game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj (Photo/Mohammed Siraj-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj on Wednesday said that he is focused on improving his own performance and not worried about the result of the game. Bangalore will be going up against Chennai Super Kings for their next IPL 2022 clash, here at the MCA Stadium, on Wednesday.

"Until now I haven't performed the way I would have liked. The team expects from me and I have not delivered. My role is to pick wickets in the powerplay and set the tone for the rest of the innings. The last match we played here there was some help for the bowlers and it was not easy to hit back of a length," Siraj told host broadcasters Star Sports. "Everyone has to focus on their roles and not think about winning, if everyone enjoys what they are doing then the results will show. I need to be more consistent in the death and powerplay, have to bowl in the right areas and not worry about being hit," he added.

Coming to the match, Chennai won the toss and opted to field against Bangalore, here at the MCS Stadium. For Chennai, all-rounder Moeen Ali made his place in the Playing XI after replacing Mitchell Santner. While Bangalore went ahead with their same Playing XI. (ANI)

