IPL 2022: MS Dhoni playing his 200th game as Chennai Super Kings player

The match against Royal Challengers Bangalore will be a special one for the Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, who will be playing his 200th game wearing the yellow jersey of his franchise. As a captain, Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to four Indian Premier League (IPL) titles in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. He has also led the side to wins in the now-defunct Champions League T20 in 2010 and 2014.

Other than CSK, Dhoni had also represented the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant team in the league for two seasons in 2016 and 2017. He had led this side to the finals of the 2017 edition of the league, which they lost to Mumbai Indians. In his IPL career as a batsman, Dhoni has scored 4,886 in 229 games at an average of 39.40. He has 24 half-centuries to his name and 84* is his best individual score in the league.

Dhoni has had a solid IPL season so far, putting his 'finisher' side on display occasionally, scoring 140 runs in nine games with an average of 35.00. One half-century has come out of his bat this season, with the best being 50*. Coming to the match, CSK has won the toss and has chosen to field first. (ANI)

