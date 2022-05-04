Left Menu

Senior Women's T20: Railways beat Maharashtra by seven wickets; clinch title

For Railways off-spinner Swagatika Rath was the pick of bowlers as she returned with figures of 3 for 33, while skipper Sneh Rana snapped one wicket.Chasing 161, Railways opener S Meghana pummelled the Maharashtra attack into submission with a 32-ball 52, striking nine boundaries.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 04-05-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 20:27 IST
Senior Women's T20: Railways beat Maharashtra by seven wickets; clinch title
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Maharashtra skipper Smriti Mandhana's 84 went in vain as Railways defeated Maharashtra by seven wickets to win the senior women's T20 tournament here on Wednesday. Electing to bat, Maharashtra rode on Mandhana's 84 off just 56 balls to post a challenging 160 for four. In reply, opener S Meghana (52) and D Hemalatha (65) slammed half centuries as Railways chased down the target with 11 balls to spare.

Left-handed batter Mandhana toyed with the Railways attack as she hammered 11 boundaries and three maximums and forged a 74-run stand with opener Shivali Shinde, who chipped in a 30-run knock.

Mandhana anchored the innings even as the other batters faltered. For Railways off-spinner Swagatika Rath was the pick of bowlers as she returned with figures of 3 for 33, while skipper Sneh Rana snapped one wicket.

Chasing 161, Railways opener S Meghana pummelled the Maharashtra attack into submission with a 32-ball 52, striking nine boundaries. One-down D Hemalatha, whose knock was studded with nine boundaries and two maximums, took the game deep. She was dismissed in the 17th over, but by then the damage had been done.

K Anjali Sarvani (26 not out) and Sneh Rana (6 not out) then ensured that there were no further hiccups as Railways chased the target with ease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022