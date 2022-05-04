Left Menu

Maradona's iconic 'Hand of God' shirt sold for more than Rs 67 crore in auction

Football legend Diego Maradona's iconic 'Hand of God' shirt, became the world's most expensive piece of sporting memorabilia after it was sold for more than Rs 67 crore at auction on Wednesday.

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 04-05-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 23:01 IST
Diego Maradona (Photo/ Shashi Tharoor twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Football legend Diego Maradona's iconic 'Hand of God' shirt, became the world's most expensive piece of sporting memorabilia after it was sold for more than Rs 67 crore at auction on Wednesday. The jersey was worn by the iconic No 10 when he scored his infamous "Hand of God" goal during the second half of the clash against England, at the 1986 FIFA World Cup.

The iconic possession was brought up at the auction by England's Steve Hodge, who became the lucky player who swapped the jersey with the Argentinean great, after the match. Auction house Sotheby's had estimated a price between Rs 38 crore and Rs 57 crore for the jersey but it reached the estimated price within the hours of the beginning of the auction and then later, surpassed Baseball legend Babe Ruth's shirt's record of 2019.

Earlier, Maradona's family had claimed that the shirt being brought up at the auction by Hodge was not the authentic one but rather the one worn by Maradona in the first half of the game. Diego Maradona passed away on November 25, 2020. He was 60 when he breathed his last. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

