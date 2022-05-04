Left Menu

Scoreboard: CSK vs RCB

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-05-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 23:29 IST
Scoreboard: CSK vs RCB
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Wednesday.

CSK Innings: Ruturaj Gaikwad c (sub)Prabhudessai b Shahbaz Ahmed 28 Devon Conway c Shahbaz Ahmed b W Hasaranga 56 Robin Uthappac (sub)Prabhudessai b Maxwell1 Ambati Rayudu b Maxwell 10 Moeen Alic Siraj b Harshal Patel 34 Ravindra Jadeja c Kohli b Harshal Patel 3 MS Dhoni c Rajat Patidar b Hazlewood 2 Dwaine Pretorius c Kohli b Harshal Patel 13 Simarjeet Singh not out 2 Maheesh Theekshana not out 7 Extras: (LB-4) 4 Total: (8 wickets in 20 Overs) 160 Fall of wickets: 1-54, 2-59, 3-75, 4-109, 5-122, 6-133, 7-135, 8-149.

Bowling: Shahbaz Ahmed 3-0-27-1, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-19-1, Mohammed Siraj 2-0-22-0, Wanindu Hasaranga 3-0-31-1, Glenn Maxwell 4-0-22-2, Harshal Patel 4-0-35-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022