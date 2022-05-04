Scoreboard: CSK vs RCB

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Wednesday.

CSK Innings: Ruturaj Gaikwad c (sub)Prabhudessai b Shahbaz Ahmed 28 Devon Conway c Shahbaz Ahmed b W Hasaranga 56 Robin Uthappac (sub)Prabhudessai b Maxwell1 Ambati Rayudu b Maxwell 10 Moeen Alic Siraj b Harshal Patel 34 Ravindra Jadeja c Kohli b Harshal Patel 3 MS Dhoni c Rajat Patidar b Hazlewood 2 Dwaine Pretorius c Kohli b Harshal Patel 13 Simarjeet Singh not out 2 Maheesh Theekshana not out 7 Extras: (LB-4) 4 Total: (8 wickets in 20 Overs) 160 Fall of wickets: 1-54, 2-59, 3-75, 4-109, 5-122, 6-133, 7-135, 8-149.

Bowling: Shahbaz Ahmed 3-0-27-1, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-19-1, Mohammed Siraj 2-0-22-0, Wanindu Hasaranga 3-0-31-1, Glenn Maxwell 4-0-22-2, Harshal Patel 4-0-35-3.

